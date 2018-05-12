Get The Latest News!

GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon hosted the Make Schon Park Shine Kick-Off Party Saturday afternoon celebrating the completion of phase one of the Make Schon Shine initiative as phase two begins.

Jamie Bowden, Village Administrator, said phase one included purchasing the 36-acre green space and the bike and walking trails.

“The community should be proud of this investment,” Bowden said while discussing the next phase of the initiative which will include the addition of playground facilities, baseball diamonds and basketball courts.

The day included plenty of family fun events such as bounce houses, face painting, Annie’s ice cream, puppies from Partners for Pets and a sidewalk chalk contest.

Bowden said it’s great to see the park initiative move into the second phase helping to make the Glen Carbon community an excellent place to “live, work and play.”

