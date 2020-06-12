GLEN CARBON - For those who haven’t heard, the Glen Carbon Homecoming will not place in 2020. The 2020 Glen Carbon Homecoming was scheduled for Father's Day weekend, June 19 and 20. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden looks forward to the 2021 event.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bowden said the homecoming was cancelled for safety reasons. Typically, between 3,000-5,000 attend the homecoming, the village administrator added.

“With COVID-19, large gatherings are not what anybody should be doing,” Bowden said. "The homecoming is always a great event and brings a lot of people to Glen Carbon."

More like this:

Jun 11, 2023 - Glen Carbon Homecoming, Heritage Museum Events, More This Summer

May 22, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Seeking Parade Participants and Grand Marshal Nominations

Aug 10, 2023 - Glen Carbon Mayor Makes Several Announcements, Board Approves Projects And More

Sep 18, 2023 - Kicks on 66 Car Show Honors Area Attorney, Celebrates Classic Rides

Sep 26, 2023 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Moving Forward In Glen Carbon

 