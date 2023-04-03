GLEN CARBON – For its second year, the Village of Glen Carbon will be having a tree giveaway event at its Public Works building on Saturday, April 15. This initiative coincides with the Village’s “Glen Carbon Grassroots” Campaign that supports a wide variety of environmental, green space, habitat and/or energy projects in the Village. The Village was also recently awarded the St. Louis Green Business Award for its environmental accomplishments and innovations.

The tree giveaway is happening from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Village’s Public Works Department located at 153 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon. Approximately 500 native, conservative grade, bare-root trees will be available to Glen Carbon residents for planting on their home’s private property. Height of the bare-root trees are under 3’ tall so they can be easily picked up and transported in any vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The trees being distributed include Bald Cypress, Northern Pecan, Gray Dogwood, Redbud and the Spicebush shrub. After last year’s successful tree giveaway, Mayor Bob Marcus is looking forward to the second year of this community event. “I’m thankful for the volunteers and staff that have helped to coordinate this tree giveaway effort and encourage our residents to stop by and pick up a tree. It’s a great way to enhance our already beautiful neighborhoods,” said Marcus. The bare-root trees will be distributed to individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis. Directional signs to public works will be posted Saturday morning.

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the “Glen Carbon Grassroots” initiative or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit the Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

More like this: