ELSAH - On July 6, the historic Village of Elsah purchased a building that once housed a famous restaurant, making the property available for commercial activity in support of the Village's strategic plan.

"Our goal is to build on Elsah's reputation as a tourist destination to enhance the economic vitality of the Village," said Mayor Mike Pitchford. "Elsah is a great place to visit and live," continued the Mayor, "and the purchase of this building will accelerate our board's vision for a vibrant community known for its scenic and historic significance."

Located at 18 LaSalle Street, the building is one of the most prominent structures in the Village's business district and was once known as "Elsah Landing," a quaint restaurant admired by many Riverbend residents. The building subsequently housed "My Just Desserts," another popular café, but has been mostly unused in recent years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Purchase of the building by the Village was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor. "We will now renovate this historic building," said Mayor Pitchford, "and make it available for purchase or lease by someone who recognizes Elsah as an ideal location for shopping, dining, or some other commercial endeavor."

Founded in 1853, the Village of Elsah is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Village is nestled among the limestone bluffs along the Great River Road, between Alton and Grafton, Illinois.

Visitors are drawn to Elsah by its picturesque setting, beautifully preserved buildings, and glimpses into the past. The Elsah General Store is reminiscent of an earlier time, featuring groceries, unique gifts, vintage bottled soda, and nostalgic candy. Visitors often stay at one of the two bed-and-breakfasts: The Green Tree Inn and Maple Leaf Cottage Inn.

Mayor Pitchford explained that the purchase of the historic building will help jumpstart a strategic plan recently developed by a task force appointed by the Village Board of Trustees. The plan is aimed at increasing economic vitality for the community. The first of four goals in the plan is to "...create conditions for economic development, including building and sustaining relevant partnerships."

"We are excited about the potential for a partnership with somebody who shares our vision and can bring entrepreneurial energy to this building and the Village," said Pitchford. Parties interested in the building can contact the Village at Elsah.Clerk@gmail.com, or 618-374-1568.

More like this: