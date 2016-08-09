BETHALTO - Village of Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow is expecting sizable attendance for the 6 p.m. public meeting, so it has been moved to the Civic Memorial High School Auditorium.

“The move should provide seating for all,” Winslow said on Monday.

Mayor Winslow added that the meeting will feature an open discussion to village business people who have questions, comments or suggestions.

“All trustees and departments are expected to be in attendance,” he said. “No matter the questions, we should have someone that can provide answers.”

Winslow closed by saying: “I want people to walk away satisfied that we are actively and proactively working to permanent solutions to any issues they might have.”