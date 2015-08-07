BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto is playing host to a Game Day USA All-Star Weekend event this Saturday and Sunday at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The events honors standout baseball and softball players from throughout the United States and Canada in a two-day tournament that also features opening ceremonies, parade of All-Stars, All-Star game competition, individual sport performance evaluations and Wilson Skills Competition and the DeMarini Home Run Derby.

"There will be in the neighborhood of 100 or more of the best young baseball and softball players in the region who will participate in the weekend activities," said Jeff Allsman, sports facilities manager. "Players can be nominated by their coaches, receive an invitation by being selected as a tournament MVP at any Game Day USA tournament or by invitation from Game Day USA staff and scouts who monitor the performance of players throughout the spring and summer tournament season.



"The event is open to public spectators," Allsman said. "It would be a great treat for young local baseball and softball players to witness the competitions and maybe see some potential future star players in action. We expect 500-600 visitors in town for this weekend. And we're thrilled Game Day USA selected the Bethalto Sports Complex as the site of this unique and prestigious event."

Opening ceremonies, including the parade of All-Stars, begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Field #1 at the Complex. Individual player assessments and instruction, conducted by Game Day USA professional staff of former high school and college coaches follows. Players are placed on age appropriate teams for the All-Star games which begin at noon Saturday on four fields.

Sunday morning, the Wilson Skills Competition and Home Run Derby begin at 8 a.m. with tournament play resuming at 10 a.m. Champions in each age group receive championship rings while finalists will be awarded medals. Age group champions and finalists also receive awards in each skills competition category.

"Throughout the entire tournament, our Game Day USA scouts will be evaluating each player for "top prospects" to represent Game Day USA at a Disney Baseball event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida in December," said Don Flynn Executive Vice President of Game Day USA. "And all baseball participants will be honored in a fall issue of Baseball America, the #1 prospect publication in the world."

Flynn said the participants also have the opportunity to be identified by All-Star coaches for the USA Baseball's Great Lakes National Team Identifier Series. Once nominated, those players will be directed to enroll in a Great Lakes National Team Identifier Camp in their region. From those camps, USA Baseball's Great Lakes Region teams will be formed from 11u to 17 u and the nation's best athletes in those age groups are invited to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina with the ultimate goal of representing the United States as part of TeamUSA.

