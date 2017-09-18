Village of Bethalto has special meeting Monday night
The Village of Bethalto will have a special meeting in the council chambers at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
The meeting agenda is as follows:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Call to Order: Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Resolutions
Resolution 2017-12 A resolution Authorizing Use of Contingency Fund for IDOT bills: authorizes use of Village contingency fund for payment of IDOT invoices
Reports from Mayor and other Officers
Proposed Business Districts – Update
Current Balance of General Fund and Water & Sewer Fund
Tractor purchase on state bid (recommendation from Finance Committee)
Easement Machine Purchase on state bid (recommendation from Finance Committee)
Purchase of Thermal Imaging Equipment (Not reviewed by Finance Committee)
Adjournment
More like this: