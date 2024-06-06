GODFREY - Village Dispensary will host a grand opening party complete with deals and vendors on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

From 12–6 p.m. on Saturday, community members over age 21 can enjoy discounts, a vendor fair, demonstrations and more at Village Dispensary, located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey. Allison Swan, inventory manager at the dispensary, organized the event and can’t wait to see people come out and enjoy the day.

“We are here to serve our community,” Swan said. “That is our number one goal at Village Dispensary, to offer safe cannabis products to anyone.”

To celebrate this mission and the dispensary’s grand opening, there will be several discounts on different lines of cannabis. Cultivators will also be present at the event to answer questions and talk more about their products, so Swan pointed out it’s a great chance for the cannabis-curious to learn more about their options.

Several artists and vendors will be at the grand opening event to share their products and art with the community. River Bend Yoga will offer an aerial yoga demonstration, and Meow Town will bring desserts. Michael Snyder is dropping off his giant Kooliverse Kaleidoscope, and there will be several other artists and vendors throughout the day.

“We have dozens of local artists, small vendors, the people you would usually find at the night market or the farmer’s market,” Swan explained. “We are the biggest supporters of these small businesses, and a lot of them are my friends.”

This includes the owner of Spring Hollow Hideaway, a 420-friendly Airbnb in Grafton that will be raffling off a one-night stay. Anyone who purchases a Cresco product will also be entered into a raffle to win a high-end Cresco pen. Cresco, like many of the cultivators, will be offering products up to 30% off at the grand opening.

“We have a lot of our cultivators offering 30% off, 25% off their entire line. So there's definitely a deal to be had for everyone,” Swan added. “We’re going to do collabs in the future. We’re a huge supporter of local businesses.”

For more information about Village Dispensary, check out their official website and Facebook page.

