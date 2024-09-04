GODFREY - Village Dispensary in Godfrey has deals every day this week.

The dispensary always offers discounts; Alli, a representative with the dispensary, calls it “a stoner’s dream.” There are specials every day of the week, and customers can walk out with products for less than $20.

“A lot of the times at the end of the transaction, people will be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I thought I was going to spend more,’” Alli said. “And then they want to add on more and they weren’t expecting to be able to. The difference is clear at our store.”

The dispensary has daily specials, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible deals. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for the low price of $25. Additional deals are available throughout the week.

Allison, another representative with Village Dispensary, explained that these low prices are a direct result of the dispensary’s relationships with the cultivators. When Village Dispensary secures a good deal from the cultivator, they make sure to pay it forward with a comparable deal for the customer.

“We’re building really good relationships with our cultivators. We’re able to talk them into giving us these bulk discounts because that’s what keeps the prices low, and we just pass that onto the customer. We save, they save,” Allison said. “We talk with the cultivators, and they give us the bulk discounts, and we completely pass that onto the customers. Any time we get a discount, the customer gets that discount.”

Alli, Allison and the other “budtenders” are always happy to talk with their customers about the specials and products. They understand that cannabis can be confusing, and different products work for different people. The budtenders sample the products at Village Dispensary and can provide firsthand information about each item.

Other customers know exactly what they want, and Village Dispensary is happy to accommodate these guests as well. Alli recently calculated that the average transaction time at the dispensary is two to three minutes.

The budtenders are happy to get people in and out of the store if that’s what the customer wants, or they enjoy speaking with each person about their preferences and products if a customer needs a little extra guidance.

In addition to daily specials, the dispensary offers several events and pop-ups throughout the month. They are currently looking forward to their Fall Fest, scheduled for Oct. 12, 2024. Allison said people can expect deals and activities, but she is especially excited for the food drive that the dispensary will sponsor to help the local food pantries.

“It’s still in the works, but we have a lot of big plans for that,” Allison said. “We want to run a food drive for the surrounding communities. I know we’re located in Godfrey, but we want to help everybody, not just the Alton communities. We know everyone comes from all the communities to come here, so we want to make sure we have that outreach. Bring a bag of nonperishables and get maybe 10% off. We’ll let you know. But I think that’ll help.”

More details about the Fall Fest will be available soon. In the meantime, stop by Village Dispensary at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey or visit their official website at VillageDispo.com for more information about their products and deals.

