GODFREY - Village Dispensary has quickly made a name for itself in the community as the go-to spot for cannabis.

Located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, the dispensary has new deals and specials every day. They look forward to serving the community, and the “budtenders” are happy to help you find what’s best for you.

“I say we have the funnest job in the world,” said Allison, the dispensary’s inventory manager. “It really is the funnest, and to be able to help people at the same time is such a good thing.”

Allison and Alli, another Village Dispensary representative, noted that people come to the dispensary for a number of reasons. Some people are looking to unwind, while others hope to treat health issues using cannabis. They’ve spoken to many people who have decided to replace alcohol with cannabis, and others who choose to use THC rather than prescription pills to treat chronic pain, anxiety or insomnia.

No matter why you’ve decided to try cannabis, the team at Village Dispensary is always happy to talk with you about their products. They know it can be intimidating to come to a dispensary, and they’ve made it a point to foster a laid-back, eager-to-serve environment.

“We want to make sure that they're comfortable in our facility,” Allison explained. “A lot of people haven't been to a dispensary. This is kind of a new thing in Illinois. So we want to make them really comfortable and have the staff to talk to them, figure out what their needs are, and really get in depth. We don’t want it to be super transactional.”

This attitude has resulted in a steady customer base. Alli said she loves seeing regulars around town; it goes to show that there are cannabis users from all walks of life. She also enjoys welcoming new faces to the dispensary, where first-time customers receive $5 off their first order.

“That’s what we love to do,” Alli said. “We love helping to guide everyone who comes through the door and get them exactly what they’re looking for, see those shoulders drop and just know that they’re comfortable and getting what they need.”

Allison and Alli said it has been exciting to watch the dispensary grow over the past few months since it opened in Godfrey. They noted that “the world is your oyster” as there are more cannabis-infused drinks, edibles and flower than ever before, and they’re just as excited as their customers.

“It’s so cool to see people get re-stoked about cannabis,” Alli said. “The older folks, too, [say,] ‘Oh, we don’t have to hide anymore, this is awesome, there are so many options.’ They’re genuinely stoked like a little kid, and it’s the most magical thing ever. It’s really cool. And I feel the same way, because it is really cool. It’s ever-changing. It’s hard not to be excited with things that are so awesome.”

For more information about Village Dispensary and to stay up-to-date on their deals and specials, visit their website at VillageDispo.com or check out the official Village Dispensary Facebook page.

