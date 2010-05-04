Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host "Train Your Brain," a free seminar featuring information about brain health and lifestyle choices that reduce risk for dementia. Rachel Lugge, Illinois Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association, will cover basic health, brain exercise, social engagement, and brain-healthy diets. The program is ideal for anyone who is interested in learning to live a brain-healthy lifestyle. 

The program will be held on Thursday, May 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Villa Rose, 401 South Moreland Road in Bethalto. Admission and refreshments are free. To register and for more information, call 618-377-3239.

