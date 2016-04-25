BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community Ladies Day Out was a big success, said Linda S. O’Donnell, the marketing director/housing counselor.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and women were not only pampered but were entertained with a wide variety of vendors and quilts that were displayed.

There were hand and chair massages and the mini-quilt show was also a main highlight.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time and enjoy themselves,” O’Donnell said. “Our vendors were pleased with their sales for the day and many said they would come again. We had a lot of positive feedback regarding our facilities and our display apartment. All in all, we consider the day a success.”

DEMONSTRATIONS/PRESENTATIONS INCLUDED:

10:30 - Pampered Chef® with Kathy Gleason

11:15 - Hat Talk/Fashion Show with Lillian Bates of Lillian By Design

12:00 - Dresden Plate Quilt Design by Susan Marth

12:45 - “Clean Eating” by Dr. Katie Drake Sherer

1:30 - Exercise/Fitness with Amy Smith of Intentional Fitness

“Shop ‘til you Drop” from the following vendors:

Arbonne®

Pampered Chef®

Avon®

PartyLite®

d?TERRA®

Perfectly Posh®

Gold Canyon®

Premier Designs®

Intentional Fitness/Cross Train 180

Rodan & Fields®

Lillian By Design®

Scentsy®

Longaberger®

Stella & Dot®

Susan Marth Quilting Pattern Designs

Thirty One Gifts®

Mary Kay®

Uppercase Living®

Norwex®

Tupperware®

Origami Owl®

Young Living Essential Oils®

For more about Villa Rose Senior Living Community, visit 401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL., or call 618-377-3239

