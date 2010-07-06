Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a full week of free events for residents and the general public: July 12,"The Great Chicago Fire - Did the Cow Do It?" at 1 p.m.; July 13, World Bird Sanctuary presents "Raptor Awareness" at 1 p.m.; July 14, "Lucy Loves Ricky" by Die Laughing Productions at 2 p.m.; July 15, Open House & The Jerry Cobetto Ensemble at 6:30 p.m.; July 16, The Matt Barber Experience & Ice Cream Social at 2:45 p.m.; July 17, The Singing Sheriff at 12:30 p.m. Display apartments will be open for viewing.

Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto. Call (618) 377-3239 for reservations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jun 26, 2023 - Area Fourth Of July Fireworks And Independence Day Celebrations

Jul 31, 2023 - Saturday Storm Delivers Strong Punch, Several Encounter Outages

Jul 13, 2023 - Alton Municipal Band Finds New Home For Remainder Of Summer Season

Jun 29, 2023 - What to Expect at Alton's 4th of July Celebration

Jun 14, 2023 - Edwardsville Again Features Summer-Long Arts In The Park Events

Related Video:

Honoring Our Veterans at Villa Rose Senior Living Community November 11, 2009

 