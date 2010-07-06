Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a full week of free events for residents and the general public: July 12,"The Great Chicago Fire - Did the Cow Do It?" at 1 p.m.; July 13, World Bird Sanctuary presents "Raptor Awareness" at 1 p.m.; July 14, "Lucy Loves Ricky" by Die Laughing Productions at 2 p.m.; July 15, Open House & The Jerry Cobetto Ensemble at 6:30 p.m.; July 16, The Matt Barber Experience & Ice Cream Social at 2:45 p.m.; July 17, The Singing Sheriff at 12:30 p.m. Display apartments will be open for viewing.

Villa Rose is located at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto. Call (618) 377-3239 for reservations.

