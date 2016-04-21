BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community is having a Ladies Day Out beginning at 10 a.m. and running to 3 p.m. on Saturday April 23, 2016, at 401 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, that should attract nearly any woman looking for a relaxing, fun day.

Women will be able to be pampered and also see a wide variety of vendors and quilts displayed. There will be a box lunch available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

All attendees will be admitted free.

There will be hand and chair massages and a mini-quilt show.

In the past, this has been a large quilt show, but now it is combining both the quiliting and other opportunities for a Ladies Day Out.

“There will be over 20 home show vendors,” Linda S. O'Donnell, Marketing Director/Housing Counselor for Villa Rose Senior Living Community, said. “This will also give people a feel of our facility and let people see what Villa Rose is all about. We will have lots of attendance prizes. It should be a wonderful day.”

DEMONSTRATIONS/PRESENTATIONS INCLUDE:

10:30 - Pampered Chef® with Kathy Gleason

11:15 - Hat Talk/Fashion Show with Lillian Bates of Lillian By Design

12:00 - Dresden Plate Quilt Design by Susan Marth

12:45 - “Clean Eating” by Dr. Katie Drake Sherer

1:30 - Exercise/Fitness with Amy Smith of Intentional Fitness

“Shop ‘til you Drop” from the following vendors:

Arbonne®

Pampered Chef®

Avon®

Article continues after sponsor message

PartyLite®

d?TERRA®

Perfectly Posh®

Gold Canyon®

Premier Designs®

Intentional Fitness/Cross Train 180

Rodan & Fields®

Lillian By Design®

Scentsy®

Longaberger®

Stella & Dot®

Susan Marth Quilting Pattern Designs

Thirty One Gifts®

Mary Kay®

Uppercase Living®

Norwex®

Tupperware®

Origami Owl®

Young Living Essential Oils®

For more visit,

401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL 618-377-3239

More like this: