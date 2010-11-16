Villa Rose Collects Toys for Local Children
November 16, 2010 2:13 PM
Listen to the story
Villa Rose Senior Living Community is a collection site for the Community Hope Center's annual Christmas Toy Drive. Each year, the Community Hope Center distributes toys to hundreds of children in local communities. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Villa Rose through Thursday, Dec. 9. Villa Rose is located at 401 S. Moreland Rd. in Bethalto. Call 377-3239 for more information.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.