Villa Rose Senior Living Community is a collection site for the Community Hope Center's annual Christmas Toy Drive. Each year, the Community Hope Center distributes toys to hundreds of children in local communities. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Villa Rose through Thursday, Dec. 9. Villa Rose is located at 401 S. Moreland Rd. in Bethalto. Call 377-3239 for more information.

