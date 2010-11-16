Villa Rose Collects Toys for Local Children Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Villa Rose Senior Living Community is a collection site for the Community Hope Center's annual Christmas Toy Drive. Each year, the Community Hope Center distributes toys to hundreds of children in local communities. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Villa Rose through Thursday, Dec. 9. Villa Rose is located at 401 S. Moreland Rd. in Bethalto. Call 377-3239 for more information. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip