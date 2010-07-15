Villa Rose Senior Living Community will celebrate its 25th anniversary by assisting Operation Homefront collect new school supplies for the children of U.S. soldiers. Villa Rose is home to many veterans and their spouses. They are proud to help ease the financial burden of active duty military and their families by providing school supplies as the new school year approaches.

Items may be dropped off through July 28 at the Front Desk at: Villa Rose Senior Living Community, 401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto. For more information, call 377-3239.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: