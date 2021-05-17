SEE VIDEOS:

COTTAGE HILLS - The Trinity River Music Festival was once again a large success at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 on Friday and Saturday.

The festival raised $7,785 for Trinity’s Way, an organization dedicated to carrying on Trinity M. Buel's legacy of kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. Buel was killed on February 17, 2018, in a two-vehicle crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane, shortly after getting off work at Alton Steak ’N Shake. She was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash.

Organizers of the Trinity River Music Festival had this to say about this weekend’s event in a statement: “Wow, what a weekend,” they said. “We raised $7,785 for Trinity’s Way, the largest amount since we began in 2018.”

Bands that appeared this year were:

Spillie Nelson

HOOKiE

Eberhart & Light

Roaming Home

Agents of the Free

Cricket and The Grilled Avocados

Accidentally on Purpose

Riverbend Classics Band

Bastards and the Crows

Little Known Fact

Hive Mind

Fireside

POWJr72

Birds of Squalor

The Graham Band

Liver Jones & The Flatworms

Abigail Tate Music

Darian Roe

Autumn Konkol

Noble Band

Set break Sarahs

The Synapses

Sandwich Bros. Band

Jay Sabo

Organizers extended a huge thanks to all the bands for bringing all the amazing tunes.

“Thank you to all the festival-goers, vendors, and volunteers who made the event a success,” the organizers said. “It couldn’t have happened without you. Also a special thanks to Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 for having us and to Michele Scott and her hardworking crew. We can’t wait to put these funds to good use!”

