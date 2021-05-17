Videos Included: Trinity River Music Festival Raises Largest Amount Ever For Trinity's Way Organization
COTTAGE HILLS - The Trinity River Music Festival was once again a large success at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 on Friday and Saturday.
The festival raised $7,785 for Trinity’s Way, an organization dedicated to carrying on Trinity M. Buel's legacy of kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. Buel was killed on February 17, 2018, in a two-vehicle crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane, shortly after getting off work at Alton Steak ’N Shake. She was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash.
Organizers of the Trinity River Music Festival had this to say about this weekend’s event in a statement: “Wow, what a weekend,” they said. “We raised $7,785 for Trinity’s Way, the largest amount since we began in 2018.”
Bands that appeared this year were:
- Spillie Nelson
- HOOKiE
- Eberhart & Light
- Roaming Home
- Agents of the Free
- Cricket and The Grilled Avocados
- Accidentally on Purpose
- Riverbend Classics Band
- Bastards and the Crows
- Little Known Fact
- Hive Mind
- Fireside
- POWJr72
- Birds of Squalor
- The Graham Band
- Liver Jones & The Flatworms
- Abigail Tate Music
- Darian Roe
- Autumn Konkol
- Noble Band
- Set break Sarahs
- The Synapses
- Sandwich Bros. Band
- Jay Sabo
Organizers extended a huge thanks to all the bands for bringing all the amazing tunes.
“Thank you to all the festival-goers, vendors, and volunteers who made the event a success,” the organizers said. “It couldn’t have happened without you. Also a special thanks to Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 for having us and to Michele Scott and her hardworking crew. We can’t wait to put these funds to good use!”
