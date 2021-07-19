SEE VIDEOS:

COTTAGE HILLS - The Happy Trails Music & Art Festival July 16-17 at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 was another success, with an abundance of talent showcased all weekend.

The bands included One Way Traffic, The Old Salt Trio, The Sugar Shakedownx2, Spillie Nelson, Raw Earth, Hideous Gentleman, Darritus Spangler, Ahna Schoenhof, Ian Whitmore, Loftys Comet, Rory Morse, Timeless Corridor, Set Break Sarahs, Nike and Lauren Waters.

Happy Trail Music & Art Festival organizers said the two-day event was a "blast."

"Thank you to everyone who came out," the festival organizers said. "It was a beautiful weekend full of music, art, love, and good times for all."

This year's Happy Trails Music & Art Fest was the fourth time for the event. There have been multiple musical gatherings at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 in 2021, and each has been very successful.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

