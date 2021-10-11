SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Madison County JFK Dinner at the Amphitheater on Saturday featured Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and the Madison County Democrats are celebrating a little differently this year.

The Saturday event was held outside at the Amphitheater in Alton.

Stratton said she was so proud of the work they had done while in office to help working families and the women of Illinois. She talked about how big strides have been made in regard to equal pay for equal work for women. She elaborated on several other topics in her speech captured here on video.

"I am so proud to stand alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker as the leader of the state," she said.

Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris said the Alton Amphitheater was the perfect venue and place to have the annual dinner this year. LeMay's Catering in Alton and Jason Harrison served food, along with small business owner Travis Williams with his "Da Joint Food Truck."

This was an outdoor event that Harris described as “fun for all ages.”

In addition to the Lieutenant Governor, other speakers included IDCCA Chair Kristina Zahorik, State Central Committeeman Bill Houlihan, State Representative Jay Hoffman, State Senator Rachelle Crowe, State Representative Katie Stuart, Clerk Debbie Mendoza, and several others.

More details from Lt. Gov. Stratton's remarks and the other guest speakers are included in the above video.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

