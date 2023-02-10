ALTON - A detailed Black History Exhibit has been established at Alton City Hall. The new exhibit was unveiled this week and led by Sheila Goins, wife of Alton Mayor David Goins.

Sheila said she was “super excited” to display the Black History Exhibit at City Hall. February is Black History Month throughout the country.

“What we have here is just a snapshot display of the wealth of black history in Alton, Illinois,” she said. “We have it categorized from community, music, education, freedom and equality in schools, and more. We want people to come and see all this exciting material.”

Sheila said the exhibit is a collective effort between her and three prominent women in the community - Charlotte Johnson, Minnie Johnson, and Eva Perkins.

“Charlotte, Minnie Johnson, and Eva Perkins were instrumental in providing the information,” Goins said. “Eva was a strong contributor to Alton’s area musician's success.”

Johnson said it is a great feeling to know that we can find this material and share it.

“What is so interesting to us is there are many things you didn’t know and it is wonderful to share the history of Alton, which is unbelievable,” she said.

Alton Mayor David Goins said he was excited at the work of his wife and the others with the Black History Exhibit and he added that those who organized it did an “outstanding job.”

