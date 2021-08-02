SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - Margaret Freer and her granddaughters - Taylor and Lily - are still soaking in the success of the Christmas In July last week where $49,612 was raised for Community Christmas.

Community Christmas is an annual United Way collection drive for the less fortunate at Christmas time and provides toys, clothing, etc., for children during the holidays. With the $49,612, many area children will wake up on Christmas Day 2021 with toys around the tree. This was the 13th consecutive year of Christmas In July.

"Please know Taylor and Lily could not do it without you," Margaret Freer said of the Christmas In July's success. "This Christmas, as you celebrate with your family, please remember that you helped many others have a nice Christmas."

Included is a video and a photo collection from Christmas In July.

Margaret said the raffle was a big fundraiser for the event, loaded with outstanding prizes. Here are the prize winners:

PRIZE WINNERS:

$2500 Apple Vacations Gift Card Becky Woods.

7 Night Condo Ft. Morgan - JR and Pam Tonsor.

3 Nights Margaritaville - Ron Wisnasky.

4 nights Lake of the Ozarks - Craig Lombardi.

$2,500 Cash - Brian Campbell.

4 St. Louis Card green seats - Lindsey Rose Miller.

7 Nights Star Island Resort - Marcia Wheeler.

Taylor and Lily’s helpers were Rose and Mary Bick, Myra Trammel, Tori Schrimp, Sam Stutz, and Nick Kelsea.

