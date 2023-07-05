ALTON - Alton's annual Fireworks on the Mississippi event went off without a hitch on Monday night, July 3, at the Alton Amphitheater. The festivities began at 5 p.m. and were filled with live music, food and celebration before the display happened at 9:30 p.m.

Alton Mayor David Goins commended the Amphitheater Commission for again doing “a wonderful job” putting the event together with music, food and culminating with the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

J&M Display launched the fireworks for the 25th time on Monday night and once again there were many crowd favorites.

Local food trucks Kona Ice, Pig on a Wing, Quite Bite and Frozen Treats and Ray’s Touching Tacos were among the vendors on hand and were well-received by the crowd. Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc. had beer and other drinks for those in attendance.

The 399th Army Band once again performed and pushed the patriotic theme of the event. The band performs all across Illinois, Missouri and Indiana on a regular basis.

See 618 Drone Service video by clicking here.

