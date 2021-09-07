SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - A video of a shoplifting suspect locked out of her getaway vehicle at Hibbett’s Sports at 2302 Troy Road in Edwardsville went viral over the weekend on TikTok. Edwardsville Police responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hibbett’s in Edwardsville.

The call described three suspicious women inside the store, and the trio sprinted from Hibbett’s to a getaway car with clothes in their hands.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two of the women jumped into a gray Ford Fusion and left the scene. One of the women was locked out of the back seat of the Ford Fusion and gave up shortly after a brief chase and her two accomplices sped off without her.

Edwardsville Police has the woman in custody at the Madison County Jail and has sought felony charges of theft for the woman. The apprehended woman is wanted in Missouri for failure to appear in court for theft charges, law enforcement said.

Police are still seeking information on the two women in the Ford Fusion who escaped.

Anyone who has any information should contact the Edwardsville Police at (618) 656-2131.

More like this: