EDWARDSVILLE - Richard Grogan, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

Focusing primarily on anti-bullying efforts, Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by. This week, Grogan talks about a lesson learned from a recent book he finished, Start with Why.

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog:

Visit http://www.grogansmartialarts.com/ for more information. Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts is located at 310 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville, Illinois.