Victim ID'd As East St. Louis Man: ISP Conducts Death Investigation In Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a body found in the area of Lunte Creek Road, west of Nashville, in Washington County. During the investigation, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Montez Pearson of East Saint Louis.
On July 19, 2023, at approximately 8:44 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a deceased Black male located near Lunte Creek Road. ISP DCI Zone 7 investigations and ISP Crime Scene Services responded to the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police DCI Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171 Ext. (1203). Witnesses can remain anonymous.
ISP DCI is leading this open and ongoing investigation.
No additional information is being released at this time.
