ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released details on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, regarding a stabbing incident that took place on Monday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"At approximately 7:48 p.m. on Monday (June 17, 2024), officers responded to the 900 block of Oakwood for a report of a person who was stabbed," Ford said. "Investigation revealed an argument occurred and a person was subsequently stabbed."

Article continues after sponsor message

"The victim was initially taken to Saint Anthony's Hospital and later transported via ARCH to a hospital in the St. Louis area. The victim is expected to recover."

A person of interest has been taken into custody, and Ford assured that there is no threat to the citizens of Alton.

Chief Ford noted that the investigation is still ongoing. He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

More like this:

Jun 10, 2024 - Alton Police and State Officials Probe Death Of Beloved Resident Roe Watts

6 days ago - Alton Mayor and Alderman Applaud Legal Settlement

Jun 11, 2024 - Chief Ford Reports Alton Intersection Crash Details

May 21, 2024 - Alton Police Investigate Weekend Aggravated Battery At Casino

Jun 7, 2024 - Haine Announces Charges Against Man Accused Of Living Under Stolen Identity For 30 Years

 