ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released details on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, regarding a stabbing incident that took place on Monday night.

"At approximately 7:48 p.m. on Monday (June 17, 2024), officers responded to the 900 block of Oakwood for a report of a person who was stabbed," Ford said. "Investigation revealed an argument occurred and a person was subsequently stabbed."

"The victim was initially taken to Saint Anthony's Hospital and later transported via ARCH to a hospital in the St. Louis area. The victim is expected to recover."

A person of interest has been taken into custody, and Ford assured that there is no threat to the citizens of Alton.

Chief Ford noted that the investigation is still ongoing. He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

