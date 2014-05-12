Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the area on Tuesday May, 13. In an effort to minimize the traffic impact that will accompany the Vice President’s visit, Village of Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow asks that both businesses and the public expect delays and work around scheduled road closures.

In anticipation of Vice President Biden’s arrival, Airport property will be shut down in order to accommodate his motorcade. At approximately 2:00 pm the airport property and Routes 111, 140, and 255 will be closed completely for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

The Vice President, in Alton to stump for U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other Democrats in Alton, will remain in Alton until mid-evening. Mayor Winslow said that the same closures will occur at approximately 8:00 pm when Vice President Biden’s party returns to the airport.

Article continues after sponsor message

For questions, call Bethalto Village Hall – 618-377-8051

Founded in 1834 and incorporated in 1869, the Village of Bethalto (population 10,000), is one of three fastest-growing communities in Madison County, Illinois and in late 2013 was named the 6th safest city in Illinois by MOVOTO.

###

More like this: