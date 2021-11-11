VFW Post 1308 Holds Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
ALTON - Alton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1308 annual Veterans Day event is slated for 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The Vet’s Day affair will start inside the VFW but ultimately go outside.
“We will have a guest speaker and lay our wreaths,” he said. “We will also have a letter of a proclamation from Mayor David Goins and still do the flags, a 21-gun salute, and taps.”
Guest speaker Lt. Col. Robert Pranger, a retired lifetime VFW member who flew several helicopter missions during Desert Storm, will be the guest speaker.
The family of Russell E. Dunham will lay a wreath in his honor. Dunham was a long-time post member and a previous Medal of Honor recipient.
This past Saturday night, the post celebrated its 85th anniversary was a large celebration at the post. Several high-level state VFW commanders were in attendance.
