Godfrey, Ill. – A VA Vet Center mobile services unit will be on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to provide area veterans and service members with various services such as:

Individual and family counseling

Readjustment counseling

Assistance with VA paperwork

Phone/fax/internet access to the VA including access to individual VA records Etc.

Additionally, Lewis and Clark staff will be invited to two awareness workshops being conducted by mobile unit staff to help them better understand veteran and service member students’ needs as they transition to college student life.

The sessions, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held in Schriefer Commons (Caldwell Hall 2301) at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.

The mobile unit is wheelchair accessible.

Anyone with questions about the VA should take advantage of this opportunity.

Contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5030 for more information about this event.

