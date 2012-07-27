Vets Club, KSHE95 Hosting Red Cross Summer Blood Drive Aug. 3-4 Participants Will Receive a KSHE T-shirt While Supplies Last

GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of real rock radio, KSHE95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club this August and donate blood to help the American Red Cross save lives.

Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus will be one of eight locations in Missouri and Illinois participating in the 29th Annual KSHE95 Summer Blood Drive Aug. 3-4. Appointments are available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Advanced Technology Center (Trimpe Building, Room 141). To make one today, donors can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code KSHE.

Participants who attempt to donate will receive a specially designed KSHE95 T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Red Cross and KSHE95 hope to collect 2,500 units of blood during the two day drive. Because each blood donation can help save up to three lives, 7,500 patients may benefit from the generosity of area donors.

“Each summer the Red Cross typically sees a drop in blood donations, and each summer KSHE95 is there to help keep our supplies stable,” said Scott L. Caswell, CEO of the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross thanks KSHE and their devoted listeners for all their efforts to help save lives."

The L&C Veterans Club usually holds two blood drives each academic year but will make it four in 2012-2013, including another in partnership with KSHE95 in December.

“We feel like this is a great way for our veteran and service member students to donate their time and effort to a worthwhile cause. It’s also a great way to get our families, friends and the rest of the community involved in addition to L&C faculty, staff and students,” said Terry Lane,

associate director of Veterans Services.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good

health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height & weight requirements.

For more information on the KSHE95 Summer Blood Drive, contact Dan Fox at (314) 422-8613. To learn about the Lewis and Clark event or about the Veterans Club, contact Lane at (618) 468-5030 or tdlane@lc.edu.

