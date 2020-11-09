ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Wheel is lighting up to honor veterans on November 11 and offering complimentary admission to the nation's heroes.

Several of the country's giant observation wheels will join the St. Louis Wheel to display patriotic red, white and blue light shows featuring millions of LED lights to demonstrate the nation’s gratitude to its military heroes.

Veterans can ride The St. Louis Wheel for free on November 11 and are invited to bring their friends and family along on Veterans Day for a 20 percent discount when accompanying a veteran.

Children's Wheel ticket prices remain the same and Active Military will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets must be purchased on site on Wednesday, November 11 to receive the discounts. Vets can show any veteran's ID to receive their free ride.

“We are so happy to offer this opportunity to veterans and to join some of North America’s other giant wheels shining red, white and blue on Veterans Day,” said St. Louis Wheel General Manager, Karyn Wilder. “The Wheel's beautiful lights will remind everyone that there are men and women sacrificing for the United States of America every day.”

Visitors can look for other patriotic light displays at The Capital Wheel at National Harbor in the Washington, DC area, The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando, FL, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and SkyWheel Panama City in Florida.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station Fast Facts:

--The observation wheel is 200 feet tall and features 1.6 million LED lights.

--Views of 20 miles in the distance across Downtown St. Louis can be seen from the top of the Wheel.

--42 climate-controlled gondolas maintain a cozy 72-degrees 365 days a year.

--Gondolas accommodate up to eight passengers and four passengers in the VIP gondola.

--During COVID-19, The Wheel follows strict safety, sanitizing and distancing protocols.

--The St. Louis Wheel is open from 10 a,m. to 10 p.m. daily.

--Regular price tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children. The VIP gondola is priced separately.

Guests can learn more about The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station at www.thestlouiswheel.com. Follow on social media @stlouiswheel. The St. Louis Wheel is located at St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, MO 63103.

