Air Force bunkmates from 1961-1962, Russell Hurval and Jim Lefever, were reunited after five decades this week in East St. Louis.

They had lost touch for 52 years before Russell searched for Jim online. After finding a phone number that could possibly lead him to Jim, he left a voicemail, unknowing if his old bunkmate would be the one to receive it. Jim, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, did receive the message, and the men were able to reconnect in person on Wednesday April 30 at the Casino Queen Hotel in East St. Louis.

Russell and his wife, Teresa, wanted to make the reunion a part of their road trip from home in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where they are headed to visit the base where he and Jim first became friends.

