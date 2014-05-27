This past Saturday, members of the VFW Post 1380 of Alton, IL arrived at the United Methodist Village with 32 flags in hand. They placed them around the front entrance of the community in honor of the veterans, staff, and their families who live at the Village.

Dave Stout, Tim Sanders, Arthur Moore, Mic Erwin, and Lou Carter, all veterans, gave their time and energy to place the flags at the Village. Resident Phyllis Dickerson was on hand to take the pictures and personally thank the members of the VFW Post. Dickerson's husband and grandson served in the military, and the flags brought a tear to her eyes.

The United Methodist Village would like to thank Dave Stout and the members of VFW Post 1380.

