ALTON - This year's Gary Sinise Foundation Inter-Service Softball Game will be hosted at Gordon Moore Park by Alton VFW Post #1308 on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., but none of the collected donations will go back to the post.

Alton VFW Post #1308 President Tom Wilson said the any donations collected will be given directly to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which utilizes them for veterans and their families with a focus on disabled veterans. Last year the game, which pits active duty soldiers from different branches of the United States Armed Forces against each other in a friendly softball game, was held at Grizzlies Stadium in Cahokia.

"We're having it this year at Gordon Moore Park," Wilson said. "We had it a Grizzlies Stadium last year, and we wanted to see how it goes this year at Gordon Moore."

Last year the game, in which the Marine Corps and Navy played against the Air Force and Army, raised nearly $2,000 for the foundation. This year, Wilson said he hopes their efforts can raise even more.

"It was very beneficial to veterans," Wilson said of the event. "It goes to veterans, their families and the families of veterans who may have been killed in the line of duty."

Entry to the event is free, but Wilson said donations are suggested from anyone wanting to attend.

When asked if Sinise himself would be there, Wilson said it was a possibility, but added he did not attend last year and that Sinise was extremely busy with his work as well as his charity events. Wilson said whether Sinise makes an appearance or not, he is exceedingly grateful for all the work the Hollywood actor, who notably played disabled Vietnam vet "Lieutenant Dan" in Forrest Gump, has done for his fellow veterans.

