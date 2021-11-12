SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Veterans Day Parade through the downtown area went off as planned, and Legion Commander Ron Swaim said he was “amazed and blown away” at the support he and his fellow vets received.

The crowd and the people were as receptive as they could be,” Swaim said, touched by the outpouring of support on the cold early November night in Downtown Edwardsville.

“Young and old were there and were all very appreciative. It makes it all worthwhile when a crowd and the people are as receptive as they were.”

Swaim said the parade was shortened somewhat but still had a strong impact. Afterward, the group had a party at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 with dinner.

Mick Ahrens was the grand marshal of the parade and he and Swaim rode together through the crowd into Downtown Edwardsville.

The impressive thing about the parade was the participation of the younger generation. Swaim commended the Scouts, the bands, and many other groups who participated, saying the younger ones learned important lessons about Veterans Day through taking part.

