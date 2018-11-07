EDWARDSVILLE - The Fourth-annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 10, at Oakbrook Golf Club to Saturday, Nov. 17.

Organizers said the reason for the move is weather-related. The same time schedule is in place for the tourney. There is a 10 a.m. shotgun/4-person scramble, with breakfast and 18 holes of golf/lunch/prizes included in the entry fee.

The veterans entry fee is $20; active military can sign up for free and the non-veteran entry fee is $60.

To enter, contact Oak Brook Golf Club at (618) 656-5600 and ask for Mike Shure or contact him directly at (618) 593-4231.

Proceeds from the event will support Glen Carbon DAV Chapter 90 (501c3) and other local veterans in need.

"The DAV is dedicated to the service of our nation's injured heroes," said Tim Alexander, commander of the Jack Graichen Memorial Chapter 90, in Glen Carbon. "These men and women live with illnesses and injuries related to their military service. Some injuries are visible, and some, such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) are not. We are here to help them all, regardless of the severity or degree of their injuries."

Sponsorship opportunities are as follows: Patriot Sponsor, $2,500; Hero Sponsor, $1,000, Food Sponsor, $500, Drink Sponsor, $400, Warrior Sponsor, $250 and Sign Sponsor, $150. A Friendship Sponsor is $100. Each sponsorship has some type of recognition during the tournament.

This year's tourney is committed to fundraising efforts of a new van for DAV to transport veterans. The cost of the van is $28,000, the DAV said.

