EDWARDSVILLE - The Veterans Day Golf Scramble set for Saturday at Oakbrook Golf Course in Edwardsville has been cancelled - for the time being.

The Veterans Day Scramble will be rescheduled for sometime in April or May, organizers said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A check presentation will still be made to Tim Alexander of the DAV chapter in the next few weeks. Joe Revelle of Veterans Caring for Veterans said the check will still be substantial with sponsorship money for the tourney.

"This is the fourth year we have had the tournament and we have had good weather up to this year," he said. "We will contact everyone who entered the fall tournament and will see if they are interested in what we are going to do in the spring. The Veterans Day Golf Scramble raised close to $8,000 this year for the DAV and we will present that to Tim Alexander."

More like this:

Apr 13, 2024 - Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament Promises Fun Day to Support Grafton

Apr 5, 2024 - Spring Tees Off with Mississippi Masters Golf Tourney On April 26

Today - Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight Kicks Off Flying Season With Mission No. 70 On May 14

6 days ago - Your Weekend Go Guide: Explore This Weekend's Events!

Yesterday - Simply Solar Takes Stress Out Of Solar Installation

 