EDWARDSVILLE - The Veterans Day Golf Scramble set for Saturday at Oakbrook Golf Course in Edwardsville has been cancelled - for the time being.

The Veterans Day Scramble will be rescheduled for sometime in April or May, organizers said.

A check presentation will still be made to Tim Alexander of the DAV chapter in the next few weeks. Joe Revelle of Veterans Caring for Veterans said the check will still be substantial with sponsorship money for the tourney.

"This is the fourth year we have had the tournament and we have had good weather up to this year," he said. "We will contact everyone who entered the fall tournament and will see if they are interested in what we are going to do in the spring. The Veterans Day Golf Scramble raised close to $8,000 this year for the DAV and we will present that to Tim Alexander."

