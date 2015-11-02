On Wednesday, November 11th, Senior Services Plus will host its Annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony. From 7:00am – 11:00am, all Veterans will receive a free breakfast from a choice of 5 daily menu specials.

Veterans may be from any branch or conflict. All active duty and retired servicemen and women are encouraged to attend.

Any Veteran that can provide proof of service in the military (hat, shirt, pin, honorable discharge papers, military ID) is eligible for a free meal from the breakfast special menu. This event is open to the public; however, regular lunch prices will apply for non-veterans.

At 10:00am, a ceremony will begin to thank and honor all servicemen and women. Hear from guest speakers from various veteran programs available in our area, such as Operation Let it Wave, and Heroes Care. Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies Coordinator Tiffany Lubinski will also spotlight members enrolled through Senior Services Plus.

From 10:30am-11:00am, attendees will have the opportunity to hear the Alton High School Celebrations Choir perform a selection of patriotic songs. Director Joe Foltz will lead the group of 16 students as they perform the National Anthem, God Bless America, and other favorites.

No RSVP is required to attend this event. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

