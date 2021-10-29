CHICAGO – In honor of Veterans Day, Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging veterans, their families and members of the public to participate in a free roundtable discussion highlighting how the Attorney General’s office helps veterans and service members access resources and better understand their rights.

The Attorney General’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau is hosting a virtual Veterans Day roundtable discussion Friday, Nov. 5 from noon until 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing special.events@ilag.gov. Experts and representatives of the Military and Veterans Rights Bureau – many of whom are veterans – will answer questions regarding benefits available to veterans, and describe additional services Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau provides.

“My office is proud to employ a number of veterans who, upon completion of their military service to our nation, have continued serving the public in the Attorney General’s office,” Raoul said. “On Veterans Day and every day, my office is committed to protecting the rights of those who have sacrificed for our country. I encourage veterans, service members and their families to register for our free roundtable and ensure they are taking advantage of the resources and rights they deserve.”

The free roundtable discussion will feature representatives from Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau addressing various issues facing veterans, with an emphasis on veterans’ benefits fraud, service member employment rights, and other benefits for Illinois veterans. Veterans also can learn about pro bono legal resources provided by the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network.

Attorney General Raoul‘s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau handles a wide variety of financial and legal concerns affecting service members and veterans, such as military employment rights, housing, consumer fraud, and scams connected with benefits provided by the VA. Military service members, veterans and their families can visit Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website or contact Raoul's Military and Veterans Rights Helpline for assistance by email at mvrb@ilag.gov or by calling 1-800-382-3000 or 1-800-964-3013 (TTY). Service members and veterans who believe they have been a victim of a fraud can also contact the Attorney General's Consumer Fraud Bureau at 1-800-386-5438 in Chicago, 1-800-243-0618 in Springfield, and 1-800-243-0607 in Carbondale.

Individuals can participate in the Veterans Day roundtable by clicking here. To request reasonable accommodations email special.events@ilag.gov.

