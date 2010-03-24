(March 23, 2010) - The Veteran’s Administration offers a special pension with aid and attendance benefits for veterans that qualify. This special pension allows for veterans and / or surviving spouses who require non-medical in-home care to receive additional monetary benefits. Benefits paid for include personal care (bathing, dressing), homemaker services (light housekeeping, cooking), transportation, errand services and companionship.

Qualification for this benefit is determined by the following factors:

Veteran must have served at least 1 day during active war and had no less than 90 days service.

Surviving spouse must have still been married to the Veteran when they passed.

There are financial limitations which need to be met.

The Veteran must have received an honorable discharge

Other conditions apply.

To see if a veteran qualifies for this special pension they should contact Home Helpers in Illinois at

618-462-2762, in Missouri at 636-448-3641 or toll free at 1-877-445-4353 to initiate the analysis process. If they qualify, the veteran will receive assistance in completing the forms and paperwork and we will ensure timely submission to the VA.

Home Helpers is flexible. A Home Helper Personal Attendant can be available on an hourly, daily or weekly basis, 24 / 7. Although independent senior citizens are ideal candidates for the services, Home Helpers also offers loving care to expectant / new mothers and those recovering from a recent illness or injury. In, fact Home Helpers services maybe tailored to meet anyone’s personal requirements.

All Home Helpers Personal Attendants are reliable professionals who have been thoroughly screened, background and DMV checked and formally oriented to each client’s specific needs via an individualized care plan. In addition, all Personal Attendants are employees, not subcontractors, and they are bonded and insured. We insure we only hire experienced, caring and compassionate individuals. Our caregivers are formally introduced to their clients before they begin working with them. This ensures there is a good connection and familiarity prior to their first visit together. Additionally, we ensure our Personal Attendants keep up to date and meet the state requirement of training and continuing education.

For more information regarding Veterans Pension services available locally, please call Sharon, Bill or Andy (Owners) at 618-462-2762 (IL), 636-448-3641 (MO), toll free at 1-877-445-4353 or check out our service offerings at www.homehelpersstl.com.

