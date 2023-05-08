JERSEYVILLE - Tri-County Rural Transit and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County are teaming up for a pilot program to help transport Jersey County veterans to the St. Louis VA Medical Center at John Cochran.

Starting Wednesday, May 10, transportation for veterans will be available one day per week on Wednesdays and leave from the Susnig Center, located at 405 Mound St. in Jerseyville.

Departures will be at 8 a.m. for an approximate 9:30 a.m. arrival and curbside drop-off at John Cochran. The vehicle will return to John Cochran to pick veterans back up and promptly leave at 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Gregory Breden thanked Tri-County Rural Transit for providing their vehicles and drivers, as he said a program like this is “needed badly” for local veterans. He added that this will all be done at no cost to veterans.

“We’re going to cover their cost of going on the trip for veterans,” Breden said, adding they would just need to verify that the riders are veterans and in the VA health system.

Breden said the program may be extended to 2 or 3 days a week or expanded to other counties if the pilot program goes well.

To sign up, call the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County at (618) 498-1810. If your call is not answered, leave a brief message with your name and phone number.

More like this: