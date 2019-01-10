SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony Wednesday was a special time for the family and friends of Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and part of that included two area veteran reps - Ron Swain and Ed Hosto.

Swain said it was a proud moment for he and Hosto to be with Rep. Bristow during the festivities at her invitation. Both Swain and Hosto are heavily involved in area American Legion and veteran activities. Hosto was a coordinator of the Edwardsville Veteran’s Day Parade and Swain works on a variety of tasks, including a state veteran’s golf tourney.

“It was an honor to be there,” Swain said. “It couldn’t have been a better day. Monica will do a good job for this area; I campaigned for her and she had a lot of endorsements from the veteran, business and union segments.”

Swain said he shook hands with J.B. Pritzker, the governor-elect, after the ceremony at one of the parties, which he didn't expect would happen.

Swain said he believes Bristow's leadership skills and contacts acquired with the Riverbend Growth Association will also pay great dividends for her and the area during her legislative term in Springfield.

