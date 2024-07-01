EDWARDSVILLE - There’s a new barbershop in the Riverbend region.

Veteran barber Ron Luedloff is thrilled to open Red Bird Barbershop at 8111 North State 159 just north of Edwardsville on July 2, 2024. The shop will offer modern styles and classic cuts, as well as the good conversation that people expect from a barber.

“Red Bird Barbershop is a new-to-the-area traditional barbershop,” Ron said. “I’m the sole barber who will be taking good care of you.”

The shop is located in the rural Edwardsville area near Bethalto, Moro, Hamel, Bunker Hill and Staunton. Ron looks forward to welcoming in new customers.

He promises “good conversation and great haircuts.” Before Red Bird Barbershop, he owned the famous 39 Barbershop for many years in the Branson Table Rock area. Not only does he enjoy the artistry of cutting hair, but he likes building relationships with people in his chair.

“I like to talk to people and get to know them,” Ron said. “That’s part of being a barber. It’s kind of like being a bartender. Some people just need to tell somebody something. They won’t tell their friends, but they’ll tell a perfect stranger.”

But Ron doesn’t remain a stranger for long. He quickly becomes friendly with his clients and enjoys chatting with them as he cuts their hair. The camaraderie is immediate, and the friendship is real.

“You get to be friends. It’s like a trusted thing. They tell you stuff, and they know I’m not going to blab it,” he said. “It’s all about that. And you've got to give a good haircut, which I do.”

Ron loves the job so much that when he and his wife returned to the St. Louis area to be closer to their grandkids, he couldn’t give it up. He decided to open Red Bird Barbershop, which you can reach at 618-772-3780.

Since moving to Illinois, Ron has developed a deeper appreciation for farmers and other people who don’t work “bankers’ hours.” His barbershop will have flexible hours to accommodate these folks, with plans to open earlier and stay open later than a typical shop.

“What I would really like to try to do is kind of focus on the farmers and people with off hours,” Ron explained. “I live there, so I can do this whenever I want. I want it to be a mainstream barbershop, but I want to target farmers and people with off hours. I think it would benefit them that can’t do the nine to five stuff.”

Ron is eager to bring in new clients. He uses a midcentury barber’s chair from the 1960s and can’t wait to share his expertise with the people he meets. He is looking forward to developing his customer base and becoming friends with the new folks in his chair, who he hopes to help “look good and feel better.”

“If I can just get people to come in and they start talking. Once they say, ‘Hey, this guy knows what he’s doing. He’s a nice guy and he talks and he’s friendly and cares about me and asks me questions,’ it’ll be great,” Ron added. “I built a really nice barbershop.”

It’s easy to experience this awesome barbershop for yourself. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can call Ron at 618-772-3780 to schedule an appointment. Red Bird Barbershop is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The shop is right on Illinois 159 and there is convenient in-and-out personal parking close to the door. Follow their official Facebook page for more information.

