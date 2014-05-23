Synergies, a group of professional musicians from St. Louis and Alton, plays music from classical to pop, including opera favorites. The four musicians have played freelance performances ranging from symphony music to shows at the Fox.

The longtime friends and colleagues include Jennifer Adams, ?ute; Alison Rolf, violin; Christine Banks, viola; Marcia Mann, cello. Banks is a resident of Alton, and others are from St. Louis.

Synergies performs in groups of two or more in a variety of genres. Selections range from Bach to Villa-Lobos to Gershwin.

A cash bar and snacks are offered in the intimate candlelit art gallery setting. The performance is part of the Last Saturday Nights series which offers monthly concerts in a variety of styles.

For more information, contact JAC at 618-462-5222 or see the website: www.jacobyartscenter.org.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonpro?t organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic sucess of artists, and to expand access to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration. Engaging Imagination, enriching lives!

