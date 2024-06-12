ROXANA - One of Roxana’s premier athletes for the spring of 2024 was Gianna Stassi.

Stassi won the 1,600-meter race in the Cahokia Conference Championships with a time of 6:06.19 on May 1, 2024. She also was a member of the second-place 4 x 200 relay team on April 22, 2024, with a time of 1:54.95 with Paige Lohman, Hannah Stanback and Elizabeth Clouse.

She was part of a 4 x 400 relay that won the Roxana Open with a time of 5:08.2 in the Roxana Open. The group was 13th at the IHSA sectional at the CM Girls Sectional with a time of 4:51.44. Stassi joined Elizabeth Clouse, Raelee Kimbro and Haley Eads in that meet. She was part of the winning 4 x 800 relay at the EA-WR Quad Meet and the second-place team at the Madison County Small School Championships.

“She is both a soccer and track and field athlete,” her girls track and field coach Julie Akal said. “She was consistently medaling all season. She has great speed and became a solid triple jumper."

She tripled jumped with a best of 31.3.25 on the season. She was third in the Madison County Small School Championships and fourth in the Cahokia Conference Meet in the triple jump.

Stassi had 11 goals for the Shells in girls soccer in 16 games.

