ALTON - Vera Lee’s Second Annual Santas Photos event is slated for 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1854 E. Broadway.

HM Cruz Photography operated by professional photographer Mike Cruz will be in person for the photos with Santa.

Santa will be available for individual and group photos. Each photo session includes one photo session with 2 (4"x6") prints and while supplies. Also a unique Christmas ornament designed specifically for you by one of Santa's helpers will be provided. Each person receives two prints per photo session and a family-size selfie station included, Kathleen Gray said.

Kathleen Gray said she is excited to have HM Cruz back for the photos and she described Mike as “a great photographer” and these pictures with Santa will be something for families always to remember and are a great keepsake. Gray also said thank you for understanding that cellphone photography of Santa is prohibited at this event.

Tickets are $25 and can be obtained here.

Contact HM Cruz Photography for information to order additional printed or digital copies. DJK Gray Events Photo Booth has provided the complimentary Selfie-Station for this event.

Vera Lee’s Meeting & Event Venue in Alton opened last year and caters to meetings and events, birthday parties, baby showers, banquets, and much more. The venue has been very successful since opening last January.

Last year’s Santa’s Photos event was very popular and the owners of Vera Lee’s expects it to become an annual Alton tradition. Kathleen and Kirstan Gray own Vera Lee’s Meeting & Event Venue in Alton.

For more info, call (618) 433-1101.

