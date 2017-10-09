Photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialist

EAST ALTON – Plant Manager Bruce Murphy, right, presents a donation of $1,000 from Veolia North America to Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s annual Water Festival.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Veolia North America helps customers address environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste. The Water Festival connects fifth graders with freshwater resources and information.

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Boil Order Issued For Customers In Areas Of Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Chautauqua

Yesterday - Illinois EPA Announces Funding Opportunity for Water Quality Management Program Projects

Sep 26, 2023 - Duckworth Announces $139 Million For Cleaner Water In Illinois

Sep 21, 2023 - Boil Order Lifted for Customers in Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Chautauqua

Sep 29, 2023 - Record Number of Students Participate in 21st Annual Water Festival  

 