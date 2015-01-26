Come join us for our 2nd annual “Wine on the Hill” wine fest located in Bunker Hill, IL The wine fest will be held on Saturday June 20th from 12pm to 8pm in the quaint, rustic setting of James Bertanolli Park located just 30 minutes east of Jerseyville and 30 minutes north of Alton.

“Wine on the Hill” wine festival will highlight Illinois wines amongst a beautiful wooded setting with a scenic lake view. Festival goers can partake in multiple wine tastings and the select their favorite bottle to enjoy while listening to live local music, great summer food and check out the craft vendors.

Wineries, food and craft vendors will offer selections throughout the day. A Unique aspect of “Wine on the Hill” is the amateur winemakers competition. Enter to win or come and vote for the people’s choice winner.

Booth Fees :

Food/craft and display booths : $35.00

Wine/alcohol: $50.00

A space will include a 10x10 spot. Individual vendor is responsible for own table, tent and supplies. Deadline for entries is May 31st.

For booth applications, directions and questions contact Tempus Events at 217-371-7192, e-mail – tempusevents@hotmail.com or find us on facebook.

