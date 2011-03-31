Vendor Fair to Benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On March 26, 2011 the vendors and customers of our first annual Spring Fling Vendor/Craft Fair at the KC Hall in Bethalto donated food items to support the Hope Community Center. The show organizers, Linda Goulart and Sandee Rawlings, are both home based business owners. Linda is an Individual Consultant with Scentsy and Sandee a Miche Bags sales representative have been putting together these shows to help pormote their businesses, as well as helping other vendors with a platform to promote their small businesses since last year.



In addition to the food donated, there was a 50/50 drawing and that money was also donated to the Hope Community Center in Cottage Hills.



The next vendor fair will be a Mother's Day show on May 1st from 10 am until 4 pm at the Edwardsville KC Hall and that show too will benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. We will have a 50/50 drawing and collect items needed at the door, such as individual juice boxes, individually wrapped cookies, chips, fruit snacks, crayons, coloring books, and for some of the older children, grooming set for boys, manicure/pedicure set for girls, wallet, purse, t-shirts, bath gel/lotion, diaries, flip flops, beach totes, also, paper products and school supplies. Anyone interested in donating items



Picture above is of Linda Goulart on the left and Sandee Rawlings on the right with the mound of food that was donated.