BELLEVILLE /GRANITE CITY/MARYVILLE - In 2023, there were approximately 96 overdose deaths in Madison County and 66 in St. Clair County. More than 70 percent of those deaths involved opioids and most involved fentanyl. The national average of overdose death involving opioids is 75 percent. (cdc.org)

To help decrease these number, Chestnut Health SystemsÔ has installed vending machines that provide free access to Narcan®/naloxone. Community members can access the machines during regular business hours in the following Chestnut locations:

50 Northgate Industrial Drive, Granite City, IL

2148 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville, IL

12 North 64th Street, Belleville, IL

“Narcan®/naloxone is a non-prescription medication and when used appropriately can block or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” said Dan Hutchison, associate director of community health at Chestnut. “The naloxone available in the vending machines is easy and safe to use. It might save the life of someone you know.”

Chestnut’s Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution (OEND) team’s primary goal is to prevent overdoses and overdose death. The installation of these vending machines is one harm reduction technique aimed at further reducing overdose deaths.

The health departments in Madison and St. Clair County support the addition of the free vending machines and connecting the community with this harm reduction resource.

“Narcan accessibility is important for individuals,” said Douglas King, public health administrator, Madison County Health Department. “It can provide life-saving assistance during opioid emergencies.”

For several years, the OEND team has distributed Narcan®/naloxone to anyone in the community for free. The vending machines increase access to this life saving drug. Anyone can enter the locations, with no questions asked, and dispense two boxes of Narcan®. If training or other information is needed, a QR code on the machine can be scanned to request it. Directions are also on the box. This service is confidential, and no personal information is required.

“Having this resource readily available in our community will save lives and keep families together,” said Myla Blandford, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department.

Opioid overdoses can occur when someone uses too much of a prescription opioid, like hydrocodone or oxycodone, or uses illegally distributed drugs. A person purchasing street drugs is at risk of overdose since many street drugs are contaminated with fentanyl.

For groups or individuals wanting to schedule training or request more than two boxes Narcan®/naloxone they can contact the Chestnut OEND team (618) 512-1781, email SR-Narcan@Chestnut.org, or visit www.chestnut.org/narcan.

This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.

